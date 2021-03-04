NLA brouhaha: GYA petitions Akufo-Addo to sack DG, Deputy 

Listen to article

The Ghana Youth Alliance (GYA), a pressure group, has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take a critical decision that will bring sanity to the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

The group in its petition indicated that the power play at the NLA between the Director-General (DG), Mr Kofi Osei Ameyaw and his deputy Mr Yaw Amoakohene Baafi is seriously tarnishing the image of the respected institution.

According to the group, it was obvious the term of the current director general has ended at the age of 61 and has been lobbying state officials to renew his contract.

The group further noted that the deputy DG, Mr Baafi, has also expressed interest in the position of Mr Ameyaw and working out all modalities and manipulating the structures to get him out.

This the group said has created confusion at NLA and is affecting productivity.

The petition which is signed by the President of the group, Me Ebenezer Yaw Manu further stated that the activities of the two persons were bringing the reputation of the noble state institution into disrepute and want the President to act fast to save the situation.

"Its now clear that the two individuals cannot work together. They are manipulating the structures to attain their selfish interest which is against the policy of good governance and fairness. So we are appealing to the President to act fast and sack all of them to bring sanity into the operations of NLA,“ the statement added.

Meanwhile, staff of the NLA and the Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) are also imploring President Akufo-Addo to show both Mr Ameyaw and Mr Baafi the exit for peace to reign at the NLA.

“The staff and the LMCs asked: Why are they desperately seeking to remain at post to the extent that they are outdoing each other? What at all is at the NLA that Mr Ameyaw doesn’t want to let go and his deputy is also moving all lengths to get his boss’ position? the two of them made the place a scandal-prone authority,” the statement noted.