ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.03.2021 Headlines

Mahama, Kufuor, Otumfuo, other state officials take COVID-19 jab today [Photos]

Mahama, Kufuor, Otumfuo, other state officials take COVID-19 jab today [Photos]
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations has commenced amongst top government officials, other national leaders and some frontline service providers across the country.

This comes a day after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as their wives publicly took the vaccine jabs.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, ex-President John Mahama and his wife got vaccinated at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Mr. Mahama after taking the vaccine urged Ghanaians to disregard the conspiracy theories about the vaccine and get vaccinated.

32202123602-wbreuihtto-23a0bf75-90f6-4b61-9763-1c7c6887e967-e1614682648355.jpeg

He said the only way the country could win the fight against the virus is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I believe that all Ghanaians should avail themselves for the vaccines and indeed in Africa, we should be less hesitant about taking vaccines because all of us took vaccines when we were growing up, and it is due to these vaccines that today our children do not get all kinds of diseases like polio and smallpox amongst others. So vaccines are useful in preserving our health and so Ghanaians should disregard all these rumours.”

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor also took the vaccine at his home in Peduase on Tuesday.

32202123603-l5gsj7v331-kufuor-vaccination

The Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman Manu also got vaccinated earlier today at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In the Ashanti Region, where about 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines has been dispatched to some 16 districts, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has also taken his first jab.

His wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, paramount chiefs from the Asante Kingdom, and the administrative staff of the Manhyia Palace have also been vaccinated.

32202123603-g40n1r5edy-otumfuo-vaccination

The queen-mother for the Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Agyakoma Difie II told Citi News the vaccination process was smooth.

She urged the public to accept the vaccines and pledged to use her influence to sensitize communities within her area.

Meanwhile, security personnel detailed to the Jubilee House in Accra are also taking their jabs at the seat of government.

32202123603-i41p266ffa-covid-security

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Domelevo’s accumulated leave ends today; set to resume work tomorrow
02.03.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19 mass vaccination starts today
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Our statement is no threat to media – Judicial Service fight back at GJA
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Vetting: Reject Akufo-Addo nominees' insincere apologies; hold them to account – NDC to Minority
01.03.2021 | Headlines
You've no right to censor media; withdraw anti-free speech letter now – NDC condemns Judicial Service
01.03.2021 | Headlines
Appointments Committee rejects Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson; 22 others approved
01.03.2021 | Headlines
NLA Staff demand removal of DG amidst massive demo
01.03.2021 | Headlines
Don’t reappoint Amoakohene Baafi as NLA boss — ALMC President
01.03.2021 | Headlines
LGBT+ taboo, abomination but don't kill gays, report them to police – National House of Chiefs
01.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Domelevo’s accumulated leave ends today; set to resume work ...
56 minutes ago

Ghana owes Bagbin “Order of Volta Award” — Two businessmen
56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line