Mahama, Kufuor, Otumfuo, other state officials take COVID-19 jab today [Photos]

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations has commenced amongst top government officials, other national leaders and some frontline service providers across the country.

This comes a day after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as their wives publicly took the vaccine jabs.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, ex-President John Mahama and his wife got vaccinated at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Mr. Mahama after taking the vaccine urged Ghanaians to disregard the conspiracy theories about the vaccine and get vaccinated.

He said the only way the country could win the fight against the virus is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I believe that all Ghanaians should avail themselves for the vaccines and indeed in Africa, we should be less hesitant about taking vaccines because all of us took vaccines when we were growing up, and it is due to these vaccines that today our children do not get all kinds of diseases like polio and smallpox amongst others. So vaccines are useful in preserving our health and so Ghanaians should disregard all these rumours.”

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor also took the vaccine at his home in Peduase on Tuesday.

The Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman Manu also got vaccinated earlier today at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In the Ashanti Region, where about 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines has been dispatched to some 16 districts, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has also taken his first jab.

His wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, paramount chiefs from the Asante Kingdom, and the administrative staff of the Manhyia Palace have also been vaccinated.

The queen-mother for the Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Agyakoma Difie II told Citi News the vaccination process was smooth.

She urged the public to accept the vaccines and pledged to use her influence to sensitize communities within her area.

Meanwhile, security personnel detailed to the Jubilee House in Accra are also taking their jabs at the seat of government.

