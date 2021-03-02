ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
02.03.2021

Journalists takes Covid19 jab today

2 HOURS AGO

Journalists in Ghana will take the Covid-19 vaccine today, March 2, 2021.

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, “NMC Chairman and former Chairmen and Commissioners, GJA President , current and former executive members, current and past CEOs of media houses, current and past editors, presenters , producers , cameramen and women- the media community in general will tomorrow ( Tuesday) 2nd March, 2021 take their turn at the Covid 19 vaccination.

They are to begin the process at the Ghana International Prese Centre around 9:30am, according to the statement.

---DGN online

