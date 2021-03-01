ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 Health

Kpone-Katamanso ready to for COVID-19 jab

Kpone-Katamanso ready to for COVID-19 jab
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate on Monday sensitized Municipal Health Officers ahead of the covid-19 vaccination exercise expected to commence on Tuesday, March 2nd and end on March 15, 2021.

The sensitization workshop attended by the various Municipal Health Officials was to equip the officers with the needed skills and knowledge on how to administer the vaccines.

Dr. Esther Priscila Biamah-Danquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, who was the main facilitator explained that, the vaccine was to help protect the resident against the COVID-19.

She therefore advised the health workers to exhibit high level of professionalism during the exercise.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah said the vaccines would be administered in batches and advices Health Officers not to compel people to take the shots against their will; “Ensure you seek their consent before vaccination”.

According to the Municipal Health Director, all the 34 recognized Health facilities including the private ones within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality would take part in the exercise.

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate would deploy 27 Health Officers for the exercise, this included five vaccinators, ten volunteers, five sub-district officers, five supervisors and two Coordinators.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Covid-19: Eight more die, death toll now 607
01.03.2021 | Health
Tema ready for COVID-19 jab
01.03.2021 | Health
Malaria: the ordeal of Vicente Azumah
01.03.2021 | Health
Adopt measures to monitor COVID-19 vaccine recipients – Bureau of Public Safety to gov't
01.03.2021 | Health
Ghana needs us, get vaccine jab for your safety—Aspiring NPP Youth Org. Prince-Kamal
01.03.2021 | Health
Ghana Lights Up Kwame Nkrumah Museum to mark 2021 Global Rare Disease Day
01.03.2021 | Health
Bawumia and wife take COVID-19 jab [Photos]
01.03.2021 | Health
Stephen Ntim woos Ghanaians to accept COVID-19 Vaccinations
01.03.2021 | Health
‘Better late than never’ – Akufo-Addo's Advisor rejects delayed vaccination education concerns
01.03.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Eight more die, death toll now 607
11 minutes ago

E/R: Teachers boycott class as unknown persons use faeces to...
22 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line