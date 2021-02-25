ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.02.2021 Social News

COVID-19 vaccine: Sam George condemns 'ceremonial' welcoming of Covax 'free gift', but Andah disagrees

By Simon Agbovi
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Pampram, Hon. Sam George has condemned the pump and pageantry welcoming of Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Ghana yesterday by COVAX platform.

The MP stressed that it is a good thing to procure the vaccines for the country, however it was needless for Ghana to hold a ceremony to outdoor “a free gift” for the world to see.

“My problem is what is been dashed then you go and do outdooring. And for Covid-19 vaccines, they broke the Covid protocols."

Apart from condemning the outdooring ceremony of the vaccines, he bemoaned the non-adherence of COVID-19 protocols during the ceremony.

“There was no social distancing, and everybody was standing there 'begyaa', I mean what kind of joke is this?” he queried.

He made the observations on GHToday on Ghone TV, Thursday morning.

But in a quick rebuttal, co-panelist, former MP for Awutu Senya West, Hon. George Nenyi Andah disagreed, saying the ceremony was significant for Ghanaians to witness the arrival of the vaccines.

According to him, it showed the whole world the efforts taken by government in the roll-out plan accepted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I think that it was a very significant aspect of the roll-out campaign. It showed Ghana including the whole world the efforts that government had put in to make sure that we had delivered the roll-out plan that has been accepted by the WHO, that Ghana was a trailblazer."

According to him, the fear and misconception surrounding the vaccine is imperative on government to address any negativity of which the ceremony served a significant purpose.

"You know that there is a lot of negativity and Hon. Sam George touched on that when he was talking about people making sure that they go for the vaccine and stuff like that," he told the host of GHTODAY, Serwaa Amihere.

He added, “These are people that don’t believe that the vaccine giving will help manage the process. But this intervention is a significant game changer in the entire process to manage COVID-19. And what we did yesterday, it was on BBC, CNN, it was all over."

225202133124-0g730m4yxs-882429068 781296

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
A/R: 22-year-old final-year SHS student commits suicide at Barekese
25.02.2021 | Social News
Kecheibi CHPS Compound now death trap
25.02.2021 | Social News
Sack diplomats supporting LGBT in Ghana – Sam George to gov’t
25.02.2021 | Social News
Drop all charges against Ernesto Yeboah – Government told
25.02.2021 | Social News
Alleged gay 'Girlish Kardashian' unhappy with government's decision on LGBT rights in Ghana
25.02.2021 | Social News
Drop charges against Ernesto Yeboah – US group to government
25.02.2021 | Social News
Amenfi East MCE's detractor exposed
25.02.2021 | Social News
Judgement Debts: Severely punish public officials who cause losses to the state – Experts advise
25.02.2021 | Social News
COVID-19 vaccines have nothing to do with ‘666’ prophecy – Religious leaders
25.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I've never seen a male goat or cow running after another mal...
30 minutes ago

Sack diplomats supporting LGBT in Ghana – Sam George to gov’...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line