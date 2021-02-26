ModernGhanalogo

26.02.2021

Tano South Municipal Assembly presents 1,086 school desks and tables to schools

By King Amoah
The Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South in the Ahafo Region, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi on Monday, February 22 2021 presented 1086 pieces of desks and tables to schools within the Municipality.

The move is part of the Municipal's efforts to support the progress and development of schools within the area.

The donation worth GHc221,035 is made up of mono, dual desks and hexagonal tables distributed to schools within seven institutional points in the Municipality.

Briefing media after the presentation ceremony, Hon Collins Offinam Takyi disclosed that upon his assumption of office in 2017, his attention was drawn to some challenges that were confronting some schools in the area.

The MCE stressed that the 1,086 furniture forms part of the Municipal's agenda to ensure quality education in the area.

Hon. Takyi however, used the occasion to register the Municipal's resolve to contribute positively towards the upliftment of education and rekindle a new hope for better educational outcomes in the area.

He said considering education as the engine of growth in every economy, he pledged to prioritize education in his agenda.

To make sure that his pledge becomes reality, he has since 2017 to date initiate 36 educational projects of which consists of 19 and 17 projects for both Basic and Senior High Schools respectively within the Municipality.

On her part, the Regional Director for Education of Ahafo, Madam Lucy Ama Ankrah thanked the MCE for the kind gesture.

She indicates that the support has come at the right time where social distancing in classrooms has become a challenge due to inadequate furniture.

She assured that the beneficiary schools will take good care of the furniture.

In her brief contribution, Madam Mabel Bortokro who doubles as the Municipal Director of Education applauded Hon. Offinam Takyi for the support.

She assured of her department's readiness to cooperate with the Municipal in its determination to uplift the status of schools in the Tano South Municipality.

