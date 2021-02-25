Election petition: Ayine's fate to be determined today over contempt comments

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
25.02.2021 Headlines

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The Supreme Court will later today, Thursday February 25th 2012 determine the contempt case against Dr. Dominic Ayine a spokesperson for John Mahama in the ongoing election petition.

The Bolga East legislator and former Deputy Attorney was dragged before the apex court for making comments the court deemed scandalous against it.

Dr. Ayine had earlier in a media address to the nation after a court session wondered why the Supreme Court won't allow the petitioner to reopen his case in other subpoena the chairperson of the electoral commission.

He said the court was wrong and behaved as if it had a "predetermined agenda" against the petitioner.

The apex court on Monday heard the contempt charges on Monday and ordered Dr Ayine to use the same platform to render an unqualified and unreserved apology to the court.

Chief Justice Anim-Yeboah hinted of dropping the charges if Dr Ayine purges himself on the dictates of the apex court.

Dr. Ayine subsequently admitted to his "mistake" and apologized. “I have looked at what I said that day and I have come to the conclusion that I went overboard. I crossed the lines with respect to the remarks that I made in terms of attributing impropriety to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana.”

