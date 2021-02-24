LGBTQI+: Government must act swiftly- Kpando MP

Listen to article

It has become the thorny topic in the country for some time now, after it emerged that the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) movement had opened its administrative office in Ghana.

Against this backdrop, some civil society organisations, religious bodies and individuals have criticised the move, saying it should not be entertained.

The Member of Parliament for the people of Kpando, Della Sowah, has called on the government to as a matter of urgency act in compliance with the laws of the country.

According to her, whilst Ghanaian culture embraces polygamy which some cultures frown on, the cultural and moral fibre of the country frowns on LGBT. Our culture must be respected and such practices, must not be entertained by any government.

Della Sowah is of the view that past governments have made their stance on LGBTQI clear, and expressed disapproval for it.

For this reason, she believes that it would be prudent for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make his stance clear, and lead the country in the right direction.

She further called on the government to investigate how the office came about and shut it down immediately and apply the laws to curb the growing advocacy in the country.

