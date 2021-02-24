Alleged machomen of Atwima Nwabiagya South District DCE scatter NPP press conference

Residents of Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of Ashanti Region witnessed an ugly incident on Sunday, February 21st 2021 when about eleven machomen allegedly halted an intended press conference organised by a group calling itself Concerned Youth of the New Patriotic Party (CYONPP).

Aside ending the press conference abruptly, the machomen reportedly beat up the organizers and some elderly persons who had converged at the venue.

The machomen fled with their motorbikes when the Abuakwa police upon a tip off rushed to event ground.

Modernghana News source accused the outgoing District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Mr Michael Awuku Amoah of having a hand in the matter.

He accused the DCE of organising the dreadful machomen numbering about 11 to teach the organizers some bitter lessons for bringing his name into public ridicule, apparently for his alleged failure to develop the district.

Information gathered had it the Abuakwa police though managed to arrest the alleged machomen later, they were fiercely resisted.

According to the source, there was a gun battle between them and the Police at Abuakwa/Akropong highways.

At the time of filing the reports, the Abuakwa police were still on their feet to bring the alleged pro DCE thugs to book.

The spokesman for the Concerned Youth of the NPP, Mr Kwabina Darko who later spoke at the Abuakwa police station described Hon. Awuku Amoah as one of the shameful and disappointed appointees the President has ever brought to the district to preside over the development and well fare of the people in the area.

Mr Darko alleged that aside the deplorable conditions, no credible projects can be linked to the DCE in the area. "We lack schools, health care centres, lack of power, and portable drinking water at many areas in the district, even though we are aware of the several millions of cedis the Assembly generates in the district through taxes as Internal Generation Funds, besides other external funds from the government to develop the area we don't see anything here."

He intimated that the DCE cannot account for monies he allegedly managed to persuade a number of traders to pay ranging from GH¢ 30,000 -GH¢ 40,000 under the guise of building market projects for them.

Darko disclosed that for this and many other reasons, they decided to organise the press conference to draw the attention of President Akufo-Addo to initiate a full-scale investigation into the administration of the DCE and if found guilty, be brought to book to ensure that the developmental goals of the district are realized.

"Whether Hon. Micheal Awuku Amoah likes it or not we shall make sure that the president removes him, for the district to see light," Darko emphasised.