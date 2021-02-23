Another LGBTQI office pops up in Accra

ModernGhanalogo

The Kwabenya Traditional Council in the GA East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has said it has identified an office for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) advocates at Ashongman.

Public Relations Officer of the Traditional Council, who doubles as the Kwabenya Musuku Chief, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo, made this known on radio.

According to him, they had a tip off about a meeting the group held last Wednesday and had to take such action because that day was sacred for the community which makes their meeting an abomination on the land.

He noted the Traditional Council will not accept that development since their action is against the laws of the country, adding that they won’t allow such an abomination to go on in their vicinity.

“We won’t sit down for Kwabenya to gain a bad name that the LGBT meeting grounds or office is located at Kwabenya Ashongman. No way. We don’t need them here, they should just leave here because it is an abomination,” he warned.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issue has been raging in Ghana following the opening of an office to promote activities of the community.

But Nii Nyomo said the chiefs have begun investigations into the matter and will make sure they know where and how they got that house and those behind them and deal with them.

He added if they refuse to leave that house: “We will make sure something terrible happens because we don’t want these people to come and destroy our youth at Kwabenya.”

