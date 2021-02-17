MTN donates PPE to Senior High Schools to fight covid-19

MTN Ghana on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, made donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some selected senior high schools across the country as they continue to help in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The telecommunications giants made the donations through the MTN Ghana Foundation with staffers visiting the selected schools in the various regions.

In the Greater Accra Region, Salem SHS, Kinbu SHS, Accra High SHS, Accra Academy SHS and the Odorgonno SHS benefited from the donations of PPEs.

In all, the MTN Ghana Foundation has today donated 2000 pieces of hand sanitizers, soaps, washing basins, boxes of nose masks, as well as thermometer guns.

Interacting with the media after the donation at Salem SHS, Education Portfolio Advisor with MTN Ghana, Ebenezer Terkpeh explained that they are giving out the PPEs to help students in the school adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

“We realize most of the schools have these PPEs so what we are doing is we want to enhance and to deepen what they are already observing. That is why we decided to touch them with this little that we have and also to advise them to keep observing the protocols,” he shared.

Receiving the PEEs on behalf of Salem SHS, Mr. Robert Vandyck who is the headmaster of the school expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana and its foundation for always having them in mind.

“We really do appreciate what they have done for us. We didn’t expect it although with MTN Foundation we have always had a good relationship.

“We really appreciate them for thinking of us on this occasion. These unique basins for washing hands will go a long way to help us and make it easier for the school children to safely wash their hands and adhere to the safety protocols,” Mr. Vandyck noted.

Besides these donations to Senior High Schools, MTN Ghana has in the past year been at the forefront of helping the government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The telecommunications giants in addition to donating GHS5 million to the Covid-19 trust, have also supported the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and other health facilities.

They are also planning to make donations of PPEs to selected hospitals across the country.