Think Health International calls for public education on Covid-19 vaccine

Think Health International, a Non-Governmental Organisation in the health sector, has commended government for implementing various measures to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country, especially with regards to the proposed vaccination of all Ghanaians by the close of the year.

The NGO is however proposing an effective and well-coordinated public education on Covid-19 vaccines to allay the fears of many Ghanaians who have expressed their misgivings about the implications of the vaccines on their health.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, the Executive Director of the NGO, Richard Kofi Boahen said the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service must team-up with Civil Society organisations (CSOs), religious bodies, professional groups and other identifiable groups to drive the educational campaign on the up-coming vaccination exercise.

He proposed that one of the most effective ways to assure the entire populace that the vaccines are safe is to that when the vaccines arrive, the same method which was used to issue out Ghana cards quite recently must be employed to vaccinate the populace.

In this regard, the President, the Vice-President and the former Presidents together with their immediate families, all staff at the Presidency, Members of Parliament as well as Parliamentary Service staff and all Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State must first be vaccinated in that order before the rest of the people are reached out.

This, he explained, will clear all doubts about the potency and the wholesomeness of the vaccines and encourage the rest of the people to take the vaccines when they arrive.

Mr. Boahen further said the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the country presents a golden opportunity for government to absorb all trainee nurses who are still at home awaiting to be posted.

Some of the nurses, according to the NGO could be assigned the various educational institutions, especially basic schools, and provide basic health care to the students and teachers to reduce the pressure on the existing health facilities.

Government, he added, should step up fumigation exercises in public places, especially educational and health institutions as well as market places as a way of dealing with the spread of Covid-19 in the country.