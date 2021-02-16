ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.02.2021 General News

Think Health International calls for public education on Covid-19 vaccine

By Richard Kofi Boahen
Think Health International calls for public education on Covid-19 vaccine
Listen to article

Think Health International, a Non-Governmental Organisation in the health sector, has commended government for implementing various measures to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country, especially with regards to the proposed vaccination of all Ghanaians by the close of the year.

The NGO is however proposing an effective and well-coordinated public education on Covid-19 vaccines to allay the fears of many Ghanaians who have expressed their misgivings about the implications of the vaccines on their health.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, the Executive Director of the NGO, Richard Kofi Boahen said the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service must team-up with Civil Society organisations (CSOs), religious bodies, professional groups and other identifiable groups to drive the educational campaign on the up-coming vaccination exercise.

He proposed that one of the most effective ways to assure the entire populace that the vaccines are safe is to that when the vaccines arrive, the same method which was used to issue out Ghana cards quite recently must be employed to vaccinate the populace.

In this regard, the President, the Vice-President and the former Presidents together with their immediate families, all staff at the Presidency, Members of Parliament as well as Parliamentary Service staff and all Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State must first be vaccinated in that order before the rest of the people are reached out.

This, he explained, will clear all doubts about the potency and the wholesomeness of the vaccines and encourage the rest of the people to take the vaccines when they arrive.

Mr. Boahen further said the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the country presents a golden opportunity for government to absorb all trainee nurses who are still at home awaiting to be posted.

Some of the nurses, according to the NGO could be assigned the various educational institutions, especially basic schools, and provide basic health care to the students and teachers to reduce the pressure on the existing health facilities.

Government, he added, should step up fumigation exercises in public places, especially educational and health institutions as well as market places as a way of dealing with the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Brong Ahafo Regional ContributorPage: RichardBoahen

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Trotro collides with motorbike at Newtown
16.02.2021 | General News
Esther Cobbah now sits on the Board of the International Public Relations Association
15.02.2021 | General News
'Don't let Mahama drag case, abuse SC for failing to prove claims; I've nothing to testify to' – Jean Mensa
15.02.2021 | General News
'Six-pack' Bayern return for show of muscle in Bundesliga
15.02.2021 | General News
Traffic management deal: Don't blame Parliament for looming judgement debt – Assibey-Yeboah
15.02.2021 | General News
Computer Science lecturers undergo training on research
15.02.2021 | General News
Don't twist hand of God in prayers – Methodist Bishop to Christians
15.02.2021 | General News
We’ll push more Ghanaians to global bodies – Ayorkor
14.02.2021 | General News
Let your lifestyle on social media reflect the Christ in you — Reverend Quamson
14.02.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I’ll increase road tolls if Parliament approves me – says Am...
15 minutes ago

Election Petition: Cross examination comes only after eviden...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line