ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.02.2021 Social News

E/R: Chaos as Police block mourners over Covid-19 protocols

E/R: Chaos as Police block mourners over Covid-19 protocols
Listen to article

There was chaos at Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region Tuesday afternoon after Police blocked a burial procession over COVID-19.

Dozens of mourners mostly Okada riders were in a procession to Nkurakan cemetery to bury their colleague Okada rider who died a week into starting Okada operation.

However, upon reaching the Police checkpoint, they were blocked by armed Police personnel who contended that the number of mourners was above the 25 number threshold permitted under an executive order issued as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19

Aside that, many of the mourners were not in nose masks and did not adhere to social distancing protocol.

This created chaotic scenes and gridlock on the Nkurakan to Koforidua road for many minutes.

The hearse driver ran out of patience and attempted to dump the corpse at the Police checkpoint stating that he had other appointments.

Upon further negotiation by the leaders of the mourners, police allowed their passage with caution to adhere to the Covid-19 preventive protocol and President Akufo Addo’s directive on private burial.

The second wave of Ghana’s Covid-19 is ravaging. Ten more Ghanaians succumbed to the virus taking the country’s death toll to 482 from 472, the latest figures by the Ghana Health Service revealed on February 8, 2021.

A total of after 675 new cases were also recorded.

The current active cases stand at 6,938 with a total of 73,003 confirmed cases recorded nationwide.

However, 65,583 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from treatment centres.

President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo announced on January 31,2021 the re-imposition of a raft of restrictions to help curb the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

In his televised speech, Akufo-Addo said that funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned, but “private burials with no more than 25 persons in attendance can be held. Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs would also remain shut.”

“Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centers. Our average daily rate of infection now stands at 700, compared with 200 two weeks ago,” the president said.

“Our current situation could get dire if efforts are not made, both on the part of the government and by the citizenry, to help contain the virus,” he added.

---kasapafm

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Stop using military personnel as bodyguards for state officials – Minority
09.02.2021 | Social News
Drinking bars/pubs still operates in parts of Koforidua
09.02.2021 | Social News
40-year-old Blind, crippled woman with special needs child cries for support
09.02.2021 | Social News
Alhassan Andani file for Council of State position
09.02.2021 | Social News
Universities’ Senior Staff suspend strike
09.02.2021 | Social News
KMA relocate traders at Kumasi Central Market
09.02.2021 | Social News
KIA revises COVID-19 protocols for Ghanaian travellers
09.02.2021 | Social News
Covid19: 5 more cases recorded at AIS, case count now 84
09.02.2021 | Social News
Jean Mensa’s cross-examination will improve transparency – Governance analyst
09.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election petition: Jean Mensa must account for Akufo-Addo vi...
40 minutes ago

Election Petition: Petitioner unhappy as respondents bid to ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line