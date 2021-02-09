Agyemang Manu is a Failure, revoke his appointment---Bono Group to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

Firstly, we as a group has taken notice of the failure of the Minister of Health, The Honourable Minister has failed in managing of COVID-19, information as compared to the Director General (DG) Dr Patrick Kuma ABOAGYE who has been leading the the crusade against the fight of COVID-19. We therefore register our displeasure over the re-appointment of the Minister-Designate for Health.

Secondly, we the MOVEMENT FOR NPP GRASSROOTS have taken notice of the failure of the Minister-Designate for Health over his failure to partner with National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Education Ministry to educate the Ghanaian parents and students.

The Ministry under his supervision had also failed to provide the necessary protective equipment for the Ghanaian students and teachers as we have seen a rise in the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the various schools across the country.

Moreover, we the MOVEMENT FOR NPP GRASSROOT, SUNYANI has taken concern over the Ministry under his supervision has totally failed to update the President on the actual data and current happenings on the second wave of COVID-19. Base on this situation we present this petition to the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, the Appointment Committee of the 8th Parliament and the entire national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconsider and revoke the appointment of the Minister-Designate for Health and to reappoint a competent and hardworking person to manage the HEALTH Ministry.

The Group has taken notice of the Minister who is also a Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central in his failure to protect his fellow co parliamentarians from contractong the COVID-19 virus. We hance draw the attention of the 8th Parliament to the poor performance of the Minister Designate for Health in protecting the Honourable House from contracting this deadly virus as the situation has compelled the Honourable House from regular sitting which in effect affecting his fellow MPs from contracting the virus as most the Honourable Members have been vulnerable to the virus.

Lastly, we as party faithfuls have taken notice with a great of concern that, in regards to employment situation in the various Ministries like Education, interior, Agric, Defence and Intelligence the Minister of Health has failed to employ considerable number of party faithful into ministry of Health since he has hijack the transfers and employment recruitment of nurses, doctors and health professionals to NDC faithfuls around him

In conclusion, we are appealing to the President of the Republic, Nana AKUFO-ADDO to appoint a selfless, competent and hardworking person who can manage the Ministry of Health to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians and NPP faithfuls.

Thank you

......Signed....

Name Adwini Poku

Convener

0207888892

Samuel Atta

Secretary

Cc

Chief of Staff, Jubilee House

Chairman , Appointment Committee of Parliament

National Chairman , NPP

General Secretary , NPP

Minister of Health Designate