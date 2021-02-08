Traders excited over clinical trial of Nibima herbal for Covid-19 'treatment'

Some traders at the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra on Monday expressed optimism about the Nibima herbal preparation under clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

The herbal medicine Cryptolepis Sanguinolenta, locally known as Nibima was recently approved by Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some Herbal wholesale and retail shops at Okaishie Drug Lane and the CBD of Accra, the traders expressed confidence that the product would be preferred option to many.

Mr. Meshack Abeka, Sales Manager, Angel Herbal, said demand for the product would be a “hotcake”, adding that he anticipates the possibility of a rush when approved by the FDA for treatment of COVID-19.

“Some Ghanaians often patronizes products based on the big adverts but not necessary its efficacy,” he said.

He also commended the FDA who occasionally visit herbal shops pick some products and re-examine their efficacy to ensure that most of these shop maintain the approved standards.

He claimed that some producers present the right samples to the Authorities for approval but afterward because of monetary considerations reduce the standards for mass production, which they push onto the market.

Another trader at Okaishie told GNA that, that the herbal medicine would be preferred to other vaccine to cure COVID-19 as per traditional belief and norms herbal medicines are the best and have the potency to cure multiple ailment.

Madam Mary Owusu, a trader at the CDB of Accra, said if the herb had been approved, cost element would play a major factor in its patronage as it would be affordable, “apart from affordability, accessibility would also play a critical role.

“I will personally make it mandatory for my family to drink it every morning and evening to prevent contracting the disease”.

Mr. Isaac Obiri, Sales Manager, Kof-Sam Herbal, said “we are waiting for the product, after the trial we will stock our shops to make sure that Ghanaians who needs it get it”.

Ms Joyce Kpentey, Sales Manager, Kingswalk Herbal, assess the commercial value, said “if it is finally approved, it would create a new herbal medicine value chain, it will create jobs, and more people will generate income along the value chain”.

Nibima herbal malaria medicine developed in Ghana by the Centre for Plant Medicine Research in Mampong-Akuapim, which was submitted by researchers from the School of Public Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 was granted in January 2021 by FDA.

