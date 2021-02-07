C/R: Saltpond GES drags Kobina Ansah teacher to disciplinary committee over radio comment

Listen to article

Following a comment that was aired on Kastle FM on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021, on the state of the Kobina Ansah MA Basic School and the Saltpond Ghana Education Service Office, the GES has dragged a teacher of the Kobina Ansah M/A Basic School to the Disciplinary Committee to answer some questions regarding his comments on radio.

Information reaching this reporter indicates that, when Kastle FM in Cape Coast called the Acting MCE for Mfantseman, Mr. K. K. Essuman, to seek his view regarding the state of the school, he is alleged to have threatened that the teacher who complained about the school's situation would be sanctioned.

Pictures which are available to this author clearly shows that, the Mfantsiman GES Office and the Kobina Ansa M/A Basic School needs some urgent repairs.

Kobina Ansa M/A Basic School is in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region and located at Kobina Ansa community along the Yamoransa-Abura Dunkwa Highway.

The school serves the following communities; Kobina Ansa, Akoanso Eduma, and Ogua Kuma and is in a deplorable state which demands urgent attention.

But the public comment by the teacher regarding the situation has incurred the wrath of the school authorities for going public.