Follow directives to stop spread of COVID-19 — School Feeding Coordinator advises 

The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Dr Mrs Gertrude Quashigah has encouraged pupils in Ghana to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols in order to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

She appealed to the pupils to be exemplary by obeying the President's directives particularly, the wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitiser, washing hands regularly with soap under running water, maintaining social distance, and good personal hygiene to ensure a safe learning environment.

The Coordinator made these statements when she joined pupils of Rangoon Camp 2 Primary School in Accra to mark the celebration of her 61st Birthday.

Mrs Quashigah indicated that she was very impressed to see each of the children wearing face masks, carrying bottles of hand sanitiser and most importantly observing social distance.

She assured that the management of Ghana School Feeding Programme is concerned about the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is working to ensure that school children are provided with nutritious hot meals prepared under strict hygienic conditions.

Mrs Quashigah also called on parents to try as much as possible to serve balanced meals at home to help boost the immunity of their wards.

She mentioned among others that the pupils be provided and encouraged to eat more fruits and vegetables as well as foods rich in alkaline especially coconut and coconut water.

"As children, you can boost your immune system by eating foods with healing properties (antioxidants) like garlic, ginger, lemon, potato leaves and kontomeri etc....and also keep a clean environment always".

The Headmistress of Rangoon Camp 2 Primary School, Ms Christine Oyeh expressed her profound appreciation to the School Feeding Coordinator for choosing their school out of the many to celebrate her birthday.

The headmistress prayed for long life and God's blessings for Mrs Gertrude Quashigah.