ICGC Christ Temple’s support to Korle Bu Children’s Cancer Unit a lifesaving gesture – Dr. Renner

The Head of the Paediatric Oncology Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Lorna Renner has described Christ Temple of the International Central Gospel Church’s annual support for the Children’s Cancer Unit as a life-saving gesture.

Since 2011, over 1500 children have benefited from annual support by the church to the unit.

In 2020, the church donated GHC200,000 to the centre. Over 200 children have benefited from the donation made in support of the treatment of children with cancer.

On Wednesday, the church again donated an amount of GHC200,000 to the unit. Presenting the amount, the wife of the General overseer, Mrs Joy Otabil, said the joy of the church was to have learnt that many of the children that had benefited from the financial support had fully recovered and were living productive lives.

“It is our prayer that aside improving the health care of children living with cancer, this gesture will strengthen the faith of the children and their families and the medical staff,” she said.

Mrs Otabil explained that the amount donated was generated through Christ Temple’s annual charity programme dubbed Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh, held on 24th December 2020.

She also used the opportunity to thank everyone who was able to donate to the course.

Receiving the amount on behalf of the hospital, Dr Renner said the donation was a life saver for the hospital due to the novel Coronavirus that affected lives and businesses.

She disclosed that the amount received last year was spent on the purchase of drugs, PPEs, payment of cancer treatment for children, among others. “For the first time, we treated over 200 patients last year. Without the support of ICGC last year, many children’s plight may have worsened,” she said.

Dr Renner said this year’s donation will go a long way to help children who will come in for treatment this year as well.

The donation forms part of several social intervention projects ICGC has been engaging in since its inception