20.01.2021 General News

Jinapor heads to Lands Ministry; Asenso Boakye for Works and Housing

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor is heading for the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry as Minister in the yet to be announced Ministerial nominations by President Akufo-Addo.

Barring any last-minute changes, another former deputy Chief of Staff Asenso Boakye will be named Minister-designate for Works and Housing by the President.

Also, former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Mustapha Yusif will be named Minister of Sports in the list scheduled for release this week.

Meanwhile, the President has retained Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as his Chief of Staff at the Office of the President as he makes his first list of appointments for his second term office.

The President also retained Nana Asante Bediatuo as his Secretary in the batch of appointment released by the Presidency Tuesday.

Eugene Arhin also retained his position as Director of Communications at the Presidency.

---starrfmn

