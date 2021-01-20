GPRTU Taskforce to join forces with Police, others to enforce COVID protocols at transport stations

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) National Secretariat in Accra has set up a special GPRTU task force to join forces with the police among other security agencies to enforce all COVID-19 protocols at public transport yards and stations.

These measures, according to the GPRTU, comes in full swing to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's clarion call for the public to observe all protocols at all times to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

This was disclosed at a press conference on Tuesday addressed by Godfred Abulbire Adogma, the General Secretary of the (GPRTU).

Also present at the press briefing was the GPRTU National Chairman, Nana Nimako Bresiamah, and two other executives, Nii Nii Emmanuel Ankrah, National Vice Chairman, Richard Yaw Amankwah, Deputy General Secretary.

He was particularly alarmed by the rate at which there has been a total disregard by the public in the observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Adogma also explained that the GPRTU has been compelled to take drastic measures against those who flout COVID-19 protocols at transport stations including drivers and their mates.

He further outlined some of the measures that will be put in place at the public transport stations in helping to combat the spread of the virus.

The GPRTU General Secretary further cautioned that to achieve this, it will solicit the support of all security agencies and the media to deal with particularly, recalcitrant members who flout these directives.

They also warned floating drivers and mates who do not belong to any station and keep loading passengers on the roads to beware as well.

“There is a general disregard of the safety protocols by the general public with regards to our drivers, drivers’ mates, and the travelling masses. In view of this, management of the GPRTU National Secretariat held a meeting on the 18th of January, 2021, and itemized these measures that should be enforced at all Lorry terminals, stations within the GPRTU’s operational jurisdiction:

Compulsory wearing of face mask must be enforced at all our Lorry terminals by the drivers, drivers’ mates, porters, and the traveling public before embarking on their journeys.

The station masters and porters must provide enough Veronica Buckets at all the loading points and terminals for hand washing.

No Face Mask No Entry must explicitly be displayed at the entrance of all vehicles and the stations.

All levels of the union shall provide Hand Sanitizers to the passengers before and during their travelling.