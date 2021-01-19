Opare Duncan acts as National Security Coordinator after death of Joshua Kyeremeh

President Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Coordinator, following the death of Joshua Kyeremeh.

This was made known by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, on his Facebook page.

Mr. Kyeremeh who was Ghana’s National Security Coordinator died on Monday, January 18, 2021.

He died while receiving COVID-19 treatment at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

“The President has asked the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Coordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Coordinator,” Mr. Arhin noted.

Funeral arrangements

He further disclosed that the funeral arrangements of the late Joshua Kyeremeh will be announced soon.

“The National Security Coordinator, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh, passed away, sadly, on Monday, 18th January 2021. Arrangements for his funeral will be announced in due course.”

He thus expressed the commiserations of the Presidency to the family.

“Our condolences and sympathies go to his widow and children. May God bless him, and let his soul Rest In Peace!” Below is Mr. Arhin's post