ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.01.2021 Headlines

Opare Duncan acts as National Security Coordinator after death of Joshua Kyeremeh

Opare Duncan acts as National Security Coordinator after death of Joshua Kyeremeh
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Coordinator, following the death of Joshua Kyeremeh.

This was made known by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, on his Facebook page.

Mr. Kyeremeh who was Ghana’s National Security Coordinator died on Monday, January 18, 2021.

He died while receiving COVID-19 treatment at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

“The President has asked the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Coordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Coordinator,” Mr. Arhin noted.

Funeral arrangements

He further disclosed that the funeral arrangements of the late Joshua Kyeremeh will be announced soon.

“The National Security Coordinator, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh, passed away, sadly, on Monday, 18th January 2021. Arrangements for his funeral will be announced in due course.”

He thus expressed the commiserations of the Presidency to the family.

“Our condolences and sympathies go to his widow and children. May God bless him, and let his soul Rest In Peace!” Below is Mr. Arhin's post

119202143604-1h830o4bau-257264f2-daa8-4bcc-a620-81bc83accf01.jpeg
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Dismissal of Mahama’s motion shocking – Ayine
19.01.2021 | Headlines
I'm not ready to resign, your agenda to bring me down won't work — Chairman Wontumi to NPP executives
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion to serve interrogatories on EC
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia sponsors female medical student
19.01.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: Pubs, night clubs, beaches must remain closed
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin pledges to build on feats
19.01.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: First Lady urge Ghanaians to wear nose masks
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia marks five years of Christ The King Soup Kitchen
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Mahama's Election Petition pre-hearing begins today
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

JUST IN: Mahama lawyers file another motion to compel EC to ...
32 minutes ago

I'm not ready to resign, your agenda to bring me down won't ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line