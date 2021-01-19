ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.01.2021 Headlines

Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion to serve interrogatories on EC

Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion to serve interrogatories on EC
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Supreme Court has dismissed a motion filed by the lawyers of former President John Dramani Mahama in the election petition case seeking to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to provide answers to some questions known in the legal parlance as interrogatories.

In law, interrogatories are a formal set of written questions propounded by one litigant and required to be answered by an adversary in order to clarify matters of fact and help to determine in advance what facts will be presented at any trial in the case.

Some of the information Mahama’s legal team led by Tsatsu Tsikata was seeking for included the manner in which the results of the 2020 presidential polls were transmitted and the level of involvement of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in the transmission of the presidential results.

But both the lawyers for the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo opposed to the application.

They argued that John Mahama and his legal team were using the “back door” to seek further information from the EC that were not captured in their petition.

Mr. Akoto Ampaw, the lawyer for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, described the application as a “fishing expedition”.

The Supreme Court however in a unanimous decision dismissed the application.

According to the apex court, the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.

It however set tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, for case management.

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Bawumia sponsors female medical student
19.01.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: Pubs, night clubs, beaches must remain closed
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin pledges to build on feats
19.01.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: First Lady urge Ghanaians to wear nose masks
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia marks five years of Christ The King Soup Kitchen
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Mahama's Election Petition pre-hearing begins today
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Senyo Hosi blasts Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for describing Ghanaians as reckless
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to open 72nd Annual New Year School today
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Election 2020 petition: Mahama files motion to compel EC to admit facts
19.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bawumia sponsors female medical student
2 hours ago

N/R: Bagre Dam spillage victims ordered to move from the pre...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line