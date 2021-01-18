ModernGhanalogo

18.01.2021 Education

Akatsi South: Teachers threaten to return home if gov't fails to provide PPE next week

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has threatened to return teachers home if by next week Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are not provided as promised by the Education Directorate.

Schools in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have reopened whilst preparations are still ongoing to keep the compounds clean for academic activities.

A visit by ModernGhana news on Monday January 18 reveals that most teachers and pupils are yet to be provided with PPE.

Mr Prosper Agbeli, the Akatsi South Municipal Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers(GNAT) said, ninety percent of their teachers have come back whilst they wait for majority of the students to report for classes to begin.

According to him, most of the students who reported at school today had no face mask on.

He added that the absence of the PPE will create fear and panic among teachers and students.

He attributed the happenings to the inability of government to provide the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) on time as promised.

The situation if not quickly address, Mr Prosper Agbeli indicated could jeopardize the lives of parents and teachers.

Mr Agbeli also explained that the Akatsi South Municipal GNAT made enquiries about the PPE which they said the Schools are yet to receive them.

Mr Agbeli therefore appealed to parents and guidance to provide their wards with some PPE whilst they wait for others to arrive.

118202160948-qvmxpcb543-img-20210118-wa0016

118202161044-k5frj7u2h0-img-20210118-wa0019

118202161111-ptkvn0y442-img-20210118-wa0018

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

