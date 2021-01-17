Read Noguchi response to Covid-19 test results falsification claims

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) University of Ghana, is conducting investigations on social media claims about Covid19 test results at the NMIMR being falsified.

Below is his statement:

Good morning, All,

I wish to assure staff that the allegation on social media about falsification of COVID-19 testing results at the institute is being treated with grave seriousness. The University has decided that a press release should be put on hold and investigations conducted over the weekend and a report presented to the University for Senior Management meeting on Monday morning 18th January 2021.

Two aspects of investigations are being conducted.

NMIMR internal investigations.

External investigations will be conducted by National Security, which is in discussion with the Coordinator of National Network of COVID-19 testing Laboratories.

Noguchi Internal Investigative Team

Prof. Collins Ahorlu

Dr. Michael Ofori

Dr. Mary Coleman

Dr. Charles Quaye

Dr. Ivy Asantewa Asante

TOR

Confirm the validity of the displayed positive CIVID-19 test.

It there any negative COVID-19 test result for the same person?

Interrogate staff who were on duty for any relevant information.

Evaluate the existing COVID-19 testing system from sample taking to the release of results.

Identify any other COVID-19 related issues.

Present report to the Director by 8:00am

To facilitate this process, all Virology staff and other staff on the COVID-19 testing teams are to report to the institute by 8:30am on Sunday January 17th 2021.

Meanwhile, the investigative team may call any staff to hold interactions physically or virtually at any time.

Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang

DIRECTOR, NMIMR