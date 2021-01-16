ModernGhanalogo

16.01.2021 Education

GES assures public of COVID-19 safety ahead of re-opening of schools

GES assures public of COVID-19 safety ahead of re-opening of schools
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghana Education Service (GES) says all necessary measures have been put in place ahead of the official re-opening of basic schools on Monday, January 18, 2021, for effective teaching and learning.

The Service, in a statement issued in Accra, and signed by Ms. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit, therefore, urged pupils, parents, teachers, and the public not to panic.

It said academic work would commence on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The statement, directed that all schools should use Monday to tidy up classrooms and school environments for academic work.

"In the light of that, Management wishes to inform all stakeholders that the annual event dubbed" My First Day at School “observed to welcome children entering school for the first time, will be held across all Districts and Regional Education Directorate on Tuesday 19th January 2021.

"Let us get back to school for safe learning," the statement added.

—GNA

