15.01.2021 Regional News

Northern Regional Security Council rollout security directives ahead of the performance of funerals in Kpatinga

By Adongo A. D. Fatawu
The Regional Security Council, in the light of the impending funeral in Kpatinga, scheduled from 15th to 23rd January 2021, wishes to issue the following directives for the strict compliance of all.

1. The carrying of rifles, dangerous offensive weapons, and any live ammunition is strictly prohibited by any person or group of persons within Kpatinga or from outside, into the Area. This will be vigorously enforced by the Security Agencies.

2. Any person or group of persons with any intention of fomenting trouble during the funeral is advised to stay away from the Area.

3. Firing of any musketry at the funeral should be done only on the precincts of the Palace and should be done only with local traditionally manufactured guns.

4. The Security Agencies will deal decisively with any person or group of persons who will attempt to foment trouble in the Area.

REGSEC advises all those who will participate in the funeral performance to strictly adhere to the above directives.

NORTHERN REGIONAL COORDINATING COUNCIL

E-mail: - [email protected]

SIGNED:

HON. SALIFU SA-EED

