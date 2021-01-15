Girl shot dead at fetish priest’s anniversary

A 13-year-old girl, Teikubia Portia has met her untimely death while two others, Okuamas Bernard, 17, and Richmond Gyelutey, 19 years old have been injured by a gunshot at Kyekyeku, a village near Agogo in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the suspect, Keteku Tawiah Stephen currently in Police custody allegedly fired gun shot in a crowd during a celebration held on the memorable day of his grandfather who was a herbalist and a fetish priest.

The deceased was immediately conveyed and deposited at Klo Agogo Polyclinic and the two victims were sent to Koforidua Regional Hospital to receive treatment.

The participants at the event allegedly subjected the suspect to severe beatings with blood oozing from cuts on his head and a swollen forehead.

In the heat of the mob attack, one Offei, an auto- electrician at Nkurakan, and Addo Kwasi who sensing danger quickly arrested the suspect and send him to the Obawale Police Station.

The Police then proceeded to the facility at Agogo and found that the deceased Portia Teikubia lying in a pool of blood, in a supine position with multiple gunshot wounds on her head.

The deceased's body has since been brought to Asesewa Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect has also been admitted into an undisclosed health facility under police protection as investigations are ongoing.

—Daily Guide