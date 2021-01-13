ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.01.2021 General News

CJ ‘soliciting Muntaka’s help over Judge’s bribery allegations

CJ ‘soliciting Muntaka’s help over Judge’s bribery allegations
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Chief Justice (CJ) has taken steps to solicit the assistance of NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, over allegations that a Supreme Court judge tried to bribe a female NDC MP to vote for Prof. Mike Ocquay as Speaker of the 8th Parliament instead of Alban Bagbin.

The Judicial Service in a statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Pamela Addo, indicated that the Chief Justice “considers this allegation of impropriety a matter of grave import to the integrity of the judiciary”.

The law maker appearing on a show on Accra based Joy FM alleged without providing any evidence that a justice of the Supreme Court was involved in a bribery attempt on a member of his party to vote for the NPP's choice of Prof. Ocquay as against NDC's Alban Bagbin.

Pressed further by the host of the show to provide evidence, Mutanka Mubarak who described the incident as “shameful” claimed that his party was investigating the allegation and that the party would hold a press conference to explain same.

There has been calls for the MP to provide proof of his allegations as it impugns the reputation of the Justices of the Apex Court.

The Judicial Service has indicated that the Chief Justice is “taking steps to solicit the assistance of Muntaka Mubarak, to establish the facts in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately.

The Judicial Service assured that it will inform the public about any further development in due course.

—Daily Guide

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
UG searches for new Vice-Chancellor
13.01.2021 | General News
Senior US official commends in Dakhla HM the King's Leadership
13.01.2021 | General News
Don't allow dictatorship to wreck your administration - Kwadaso NDC Constituency Chairman to Bagbin
13.01.2021 | General News
IES urges gov’t to make necessary investments to achieve universal electrification
12.01.2021 | General News
Opuni spent $64.5m on untested fertilizer – Witness
12.01.2021 | General News
NPP, NDC accused of failing to develop constitutionalism amid calls for review of 1992 Constitution
13.01.2021 | General News
J.P Adjimani Foundation Fetes Mentally Ill Patients On Accra's Streets
11.01.2021 | General News
GES to motivate teachers in remote schools
10.01.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo opens new French Chancery in Accra
08.01.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

It's unconstitutional for CSOs to become members of GNECC — ...
2 hours ago

CJ ‘soliciting Muntaka’s help over Judge’s bribery allegatio...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line