Government merges COTVET and NABPTEX

Following the passage of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act which was given Presidential Assent on 21st August 2020, The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) and the National Board for Professional and Technicians Examinations (NABPTEX) have been officially merged.

The governing board of the Commission was inaugurated by the Hon. Minister for Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Wednesday, 6th January, 2021. The Board is chaired by Mr. Francis Awua-Kyerematen Jr. with Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah as the Director-General of the Commission.

The Honourable Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh during the inauguration of the board, indicated that government over the past four years has made significant investments in TVET because it is key to the President’s vision of industrializing Ghana.

He adds that the Commission was set up to ensure that duplicity in the TVET sector is curtailed among other things and also to ensure the progress being made in the sector is sustained.

The Board Chairman of the Commission in his acceptance speech also indicated that the members of the board were aware of the importance of TVET to the socio-economic development of Ghana and hence will strive to ensure that TVET in Ghana gets to the level where it is supposed to be.