Beware of false prophets who manipulate people to enrich themselves - Pastor caution Ghanaians

The Head Pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies located in Kumasi Esreso, Ashanti Region, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr, has raised concerns about pastors who exploit the Holy Scriptures to amass wealth at the expense of their followers.

Addressing the proliferation of prophecies circulating on social media, particularly those predicting death and electoral violence, Elder Ofori Jnr urged Ghanaians to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such prophecies.

He emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the authenticity of pastors who make such predictions, cautioning that not all who claim to preach the word of God are genuinely called.

While acknowledging the existence of prophecy in the scriptures, Elder Ofori Jnr noted that some pastors misuse this gift to instill fear and manipulate their followers for personal gain.

Drawing examples from biblical narratives, he highlighted the distinction between genuine prophets who intercede for people and those who exploit prophecies for personal gain.

True prophets, he emphasized, do not seek to instill fear or demand material offerings from their followers but instead approach them with solutions from God to reverse negative prophecies.

Elder Ofori Jnr warned against false prophets who use prophecy as a tool for manipulation and exploitation, emphasizing that their condemnation awaits them.

He urged Ghanaians to discern and avoid pastors who exploit prophecy for personal gain, citing a biblical passage from 2 Peter 2:3 to support his argument.

In conclusion, Elder Ofori Jnr emphasized the importance of discernment and urged Ghanaians to reject pastors who exploit prophecy for selfish ends.