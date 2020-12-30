Agyare Group of Companies put smiles on the faces of orphans at Royal Seed Orphanage Home

Chairman for Agyare Group of Companies Chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare, has donated to the Royal Seed Home at Kwao Bondzi, Papase, in the Awutu Senya West District in the Central Region.

The gesture forms part of the company's annual visit to the orphanage home.

In a presentation, Chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare, said, the gesture by Pacific Aid, a subsidiary of Agyare Group of Companies was established as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to give to orphans and the vulnerable in society.

He said, in spite of the festive seasons bringing joyous moments and celebrations, it rather saddens the heart of the vulnerable in society.

"This is not the first time, its an annual donation embarked on by the Agyare Group of companies to the orphanage home championed by Pacific Aid, a subsidiary of the group of companies. I envisage how people celebrate during festive seasons, and I feel I should also put smiles on the faces of these orphans during these times to show them love."

He appealed to benevolent bodies to donate to orphans and the vulnerable in society.

He stressed that "There's blessing in given than receiving, so we should wholeheartedly, willingly bring joy and happiness to the deprived in society."

Items donated include bags of rice, sacks of maize, creates of eggs, assorted food items, gallons of oil, toiletries among others.

CEO of Royal Seed home Maame Esi Amoah, receiving the items commended Pacific Aid for the kind gesture.

He lauded the group for consistent quarterly support to the home.

In her address, she called on government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to allocate funds to support orphanage homes and give public sector employment opportunities to orphans, especially the security services.

She said, some orphans are qualified for recruitments into the security services but barely have the opportunity.

According to her, government and its partners have rendered minimum attention to orphanage homes in public sector employment.

"We appeal to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to allocate funds to support the homes because we've mostly been neglected. Also, most of the children desire to be recruited into the security services such as the police, customs and the army but to no avail. We appeal to government to allocate slots for orphans in the security services recruitment too.

She commended other benevolent groups for the continues support, however appealed for financial support to assist in the operationalization of the home and administrative purposes.

She also stressed on transport as a major challenge facing the home and appealed to philanthropists and benevolent groups to come to the aid of the home.

Royal Seed Home is about 5kilo meters away from Papase, a community off the Kasoa Bawjiase road in the Awutu Senya West District in the central region.