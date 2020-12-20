Karpowership Ghana donates to Osu Children’s Home ahead of Christmas festivities

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has extended its benevolence to the Osu children’s home in Accra ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The company donated food items such as rice, oil, canned fish, beverages among others to the home as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Projects.

Presenting the items to the Orphanage, the Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye explained it is the culture of the company to always give back to society, in order to improve the lives of people.

She said “Christmas is characterized with giving and as a company we are happy to be back here, to put smiles on the faces of these beautiful children’.

Ms. Amarquaye also took the children through some safety protocols of Covid-19.

She said” Even as we wine and dine with friends and families in this festive season, it is important to adhere to all the safety protocols in order to win the fight against Covid 19 in Ghana.

“Let’s continue to observe social distance at crowded places, always wear our nose masks, wash our hands with soap under running water, and sanitize our hands with alcohol base sanitizers as often as possible.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the home Yvonne Norman, the Home Manageress expressed gratitude to Karpowership Ghana for the act of kindness.

She said “The outbreak of Covid 19 did not only affect lives but also had an impact on businesses. We are grateful that in this difficult year especially for businesses you found a way to show us such kindness. You have actually touched the needs of every child from the youngest to the oldest.”

Since it began operations in Ghana, Karpowership has consistently given back to the community it operates in.

The company has engaged in some major projects which include providing bursary for brilliant but needy students, renovation of Tema Municipal library, a mentorship programme for students among others.

Karpowership is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue providing all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity.