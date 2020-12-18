Don’t Complicate Your Prove Of Flawed Election – Piran-Ghana

The controversy surrounding the announcement of December 2020 elections seems not ending today, Due to the tabulation errors on the part of the Electoral Commissioner and claim of disputed results in same constituencies.

Apart from the National Democratic Congress claiming 140 seats has now been reduced to 136 with the four being challenged when some have already been declared for the ruling party.

Apart from this indifference and misunderstanding has led to NDC refusing to accept the results and yet making Ghanaians believing in their claims if BVD’S being tempered by officials of EC,

using state security to change results, Pink Sheets being changed, burnt, and stolen among others, this, if proven in court, can help matters than the ongoing protest and intended positive defiance.

We, therefore, call on the NDC to get their auditors and lawyers to put their evidence in court and discourage their members to stop the demonstrations and peace walks.

Because the CSO”s, clergy and the traditional chiefs can’t speak to the EC to reverse the election result unless court with prove.

If their case is that strong and can be proven in court we will join other Ghanaians to urge them not to complicate matters and go to court as early possible. Since continues, protest can lead to injuries and destruction of Properties.

Yours faithfully

Signed

Felix Djan Foh

President PIRAN.GH

