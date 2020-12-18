ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.12.2020 Press Release

Don’t Complicate Your Prove Of Flawed Election – Piran-Ghana

By PIRAN-GHANA
Don’t Complicate Your Prove Of Flawed Election – Piran-Ghana
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Live Reports

The controversy surrounding the announcement of December 2020 elections seems not ending today, Due to the tabulation errors on the part of the Electoral Commissioner and claim of disputed results in same constituencies.

Apart from the National Democratic Congress claiming 140 seats has now been reduced to 136 with the four being challenged when some have already been declared for the ruling party.

Apart from this indifference and misunderstanding has led to NDC refusing to accept the results and yet making Ghanaians believing in their claims if BVD’S being tempered by officials of EC,

using state security to change results, Pink Sheets being changed, burnt, and stolen among others, this, if proven in court, can help matters than the ongoing protest and intended positive defiance.

We, therefore, call on the NDC to get their auditors and lawyers to put their evidence in court and discourage their members to stop the demonstrations and peace walks.

Because the CSO”s, clergy and the traditional chiefs can’t speak to the EC to reverse the election result unless court with prove.

If their case is that strong and can be proven in court we will join other Ghanaians to urge them not to complicate matters and go to court as early possible. Since continues, protest can lead to injuries and destruction of Properties.

Yours faithfully

Signed

Felix Djan Foh

President PIRAN.GH

0244691605

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Press Release
Modern Ghana Links
International Migrants Day: UNESCO mobilized on information, migration and COVID-19
18.12.2020 | Press Release
Great Commendations To Ghanaian Electorates And All Stakeholders
16.12.2020 | Press Release
Disregard Any Information On The Inauguration Of The Private Educational Coalition Committee
12.12.2020 | Press Release
Well done, Marigold!
12.12.2020 | Press Release
Friends Of Nana Akufo-Addo (FONAA) Institute extends its congratulations
11.12.2020 | Press Release
EU Election Observation Mission Ghana Statement
10.12.2020 | Press Release
Chairman Wontumi and his team won the 2020 presidential elections for Akufo-Addo
11.12.2020 | Press Release
Education & Management Consulting, Llc. Makes Dreams Of Brilliant But Needy Children Come True In Partnering With Fruitful-Land Academy
05.12.2020 | Press Release
Simbox And International Voice Call Refilling Fraudsters Busted In Collaborative Efforts – Nca/kelni Gvg/ghana Police
05.12.2020 | Press Release
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Attack on media act of ghetto styled thuggery and baseless c...
3 hours ago

Two brothers, a minister and MP engage in dog fight over ele...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line