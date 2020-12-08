Kwakye Ofosu loses Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese seat by 176 votes

Felix Kwakye Ofosu has failed in his bid to enter Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He lost his contest in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency to Elvis Morris Donkoh of the New Patriotic Party by 176 votes.

The former deputy Communications Minister was gracious in defeat and congratulated his main contender in a post on Facebook.

“I am also deeply grateful to all of you out there who supported my bid in diverse ways.”

It was so close yet so far for me. I lost by 176 votes. Congratulations Elvis Morris Donkor and better luck to me next…

Posted by Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Mr Ofosu polled 24,872 votes while the Elvis Donkoh had 25,048 votes.

Francis Eghan of the Ghana Union Movement polled 1,001 votes.

The polls saw 51,768 ballots cast with 847 rejected.

The Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese seat was one of the contests the NDC notably said had gone the way of their candidate.

The opposition party said it had flipped 36 parliamentary seats occupied by NPP members of Parliament.

---citinewsroom