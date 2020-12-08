ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Elections

Kwakye Ofosu loses Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese seat by 176 votes

Kwakye Ofosu loses Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese seat by 176 votes
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

Felix Kwakye Ofosu has failed in his bid to enter Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He lost his contest in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency to Elvis Morris Donkoh of the New Patriotic Party by 176 votes.

The former deputy Communications Minister was gracious in defeat and congratulated his main contender in a post on Facebook.

“I am also deeply grateful to all of you out there who supported my bid in diverse ways.”

It was so close yet so far for me. I lost by 176 votes. Congratulations Elvis Morris Donkor and better luck to me next…

Posted by Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Mr Ofosu polled 24,872 votes while the Elvis Donkoh had 25,048 votes.

Francis Eghan of the Ghana Union Movement polled 1,001 votes.

The polls saw 51,768 ballots cast with 847 rejected.

The Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese seat was one of the contests the NDC notably said had gone the way of their candidate.

The opposition party said it had flipped 36 parliamentary seats occupied by NPP members of Parliament.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line