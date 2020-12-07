Lordina, sons vote in La Dadekotopon [Photos]

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has cast his ballot in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.

Accompanied by her sons, Mrs. Mahama voted at the Next Page polling station in Tse Addo, in the La Dadekotopon Constituency around 11.15 am.

Her husband, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the NDC, cast his vote in the Bole constituency of the Savannah Region.

Mr. Mahama was surrounded by constituents in Bole when he showed up to vote.

He admitted that although the general voting process had been relatively smooth, a few hitches had been recorded.

“There was no queue and that is usual of this constituency. I have voted here since 1992. I have voted presidential and parliamentary under three minutes. It is too early to make an assessment but there are a few hitches. I registered with one of my security personnel, but he cannot find his name. We will see the presiding officer to check this anomaly.”

— citinewsroom