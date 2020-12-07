ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Lordina, sons vote in La Dadekotopon [Photos]

Lordina, sons vote in La Dadekotopon [Photos]
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has cast his ballot in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.

127202053604-m6itl8w331-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-16.jpeg

127202053605-0g830n4yyt-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-12.jpeg

127202053605-vaqdthfssn-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-9.jpeg

127202053606-23041q5ddx-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-7.jpeg

Accompanied by her sons, Mrs. Mahama voted at the Next Page polling station in Tse Addo, in the La Dadekotopon Constituency around 11.15 am.

127202053606-8eu2xkjwvr-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-2.jpeg

127202053606-m5htk8v331-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-1.jpeg

127202053607-8cs1wjivup-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-5.jpeg

127202053607-ptkwo0a442-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-6.jpeg

Her husband, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the NDC, cast his vote in the Bole constituency of the Savannah Region.

Mr. Mahama was surrounded by constituents in Bole when he showed up to vote.

He admitted that although the general voting process had been relatively smooth, a few hitches had been recorded.

“There was no queue and that is usual of this constituency. I have voted here since 1992. I have voted presidential and parliamentary under three minutes. It is too early to make an assessment but there are a few hitches. I registered with one of my security personnel, but he cannot find his name. We will see the presiding officer to check this anomaly.”

127202053607-ptkwo0a442-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-6.jpeg

127202053608-g30n1r5edx-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-13.jpeg

127202053608-l5hsk8v331-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-15.jpeg

127202053607-8cs1wjivup-lordina-mahama-and-sons-cast-their-ballots-5.jpeg

— citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
55 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
55 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line