07.12.2020 Elections

Sunyani: Security personnel on a holiday at polling Centres with no incident

By Richard Kofi Boahen
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Security personnel stationed at the various voting Centres in Sunyani and other parts of the Bono region are literally on a holiday as no incident that required their intervention was recorded during today’s general election.

That notwithstanding, they are all alert at their duty posts ready to deal with anyone who attempts to mar the process, which is arguably the most orderly and most peaceful election to be organized in the Fourth Republic.

No long queues were seen in most of the places visited as some voters showered praises on the Electoral Commission for ensuring a smooth process.

“In a less than five minutes, I had gone through the processes and cast my ballot without being in any long queue and standing in the scorching sun. In fact, I’m very much impressed about the organization of this particular election”, Rebecca Brefo told our correspondent after casting her ballot at the Sunyani Technical University.

Another voter, David Owusu-Ansah, said the EC has done “a yeoman’s job and they deserve some commendation, adding that he and his wife went through the process within seven minutes and they were done with the voting.

“This is quite different from the previous exercises where I would spend more time, sometimes hours, in a queue just to cast my ballot”, he further added.

By mid-day yesterday, 135 out of 438 registered voters had cast their ballot at the Bakers Co-operative Office voting centre located at the Victoria Park in Sunyani.

The Presiding Officer in-charge of the centre, Williams Appiagyei told modernghana.com that everything was going on smoothly and that they were yet to encounter any challenge so far as the exercise was concerned.

Voting was on-going without any hitches at all the seven voting centres at the Victoria Park at the time of our visit.

At Stadium Primary ‘A’ Polling Centre near the Wesley Cathedral in Sunyani, about 300 out of 734 registered voters had cast their ballot at the time of our visit.

Emmanuel Ofori Agyeman, the Presiding Officer for said in an interview that “everything has been smooth so far” and expressed the hope that the remaining number would come out to vote by 05:00pm.

When the modernghana.com visited Sunyani Polytechnic 3 Polling Centre at 12:37pm yesterday, only 160 out of 488 persons had exercised their franchise.

“No negative incident has been recorded here so far just that the turn-out is poor looking at the time. May-be most of them are waiting to come out at the last minutes of the exercise”, James Amo Mensah, the Presiding Officer told our correspondent.

