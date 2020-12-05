Ekumfi Koko Chief Exposes Mahama and NDC Bigtime!

Listen to article

He says that the people of the Ekumfi District of the Central Region and, possibly, all Ghanaian voters at large must massively vote for Candidate John “Flying Nkonfem” Dramani Mahama and Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), because in the clearly clinically delirious and delusional opinion of Odikro Otwir Koko Nyeiku, VII, the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has undertaken not even a single development project in the Ekumfi District, of the Central Region, in the nearly four years that the former Foreign Minister and Minister of West African Integration and his party have held the reins of democratic governance (See “Election 2020: Vote for NDC; NPP Has No Single Project Here – Ekumfi Chief” Modernghana.com 12/4/20).

The logical question then becomes: Where has “Otumfuo” Otwir Koko Nyeiko, VII, been living during the past couple of years when President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was implementing the unprecedented fee-free human-resource development project all across the country that was the Senior High School System, whose salutary and game-changing implementation was vehemently protested by the now-Candidate John Dramani Mahama, the man who spent some 8 protracted years holed up in Jubilee House or at the Presidency with the late President John Evans Atta-Mills and created more youthful functional illiterates and quality-of-life nuisances in Ghana’s Fourth Republic than any other leader or regime?

It is very obvious that the Chief of Ekumfi-Srafa made his grossly misguided call for the round and massive rejection of Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party on basis other than the naked or objective reality on the ground, as it were, or common sense and a fair assessment of the relative and respective administrative performance of the country’s two major political parties, namely, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress. If, indeed, the Ekumfi-Srafa ’Dikro or Village-Head had made his assessment and judgment call for the New Patriotic Party to be democratically ousted and be illogically replaced by the National Democratic Congress on the basis of the reality on the ground, he would have wisely and maturely realized that it was rather former President John “Airbus-Kanazoe” Dramani Mahama who callously and unconscionably collapsed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), auspiciously and progressively implemented by the former President John Agyekum-Kufuor-led government of the New Patriotic Party, under which the now-President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo served as, first, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and, then, as Minister of Foreign Affairs and ECOWAS Integration, and not the man the “Koko Chief” is shamelessly and farcically accusing of not having implemented a single significant development project in the Ekumfi District.

So harping on the National Democratic Congress’ bogus manifesto on Quality-Healthcare is rather inexcusably ludicrous, because the 8-year performance record of the Mills-Mahama regime points to the glaring incompetence and woeful inability of Candidate Mahama to preserve even the present basic state of the National Health Insurance Scheme, let alone be capable of significantly improving upon the same. We must also quickly point out the fact that the Ekumfi District is also the ancestral homeland of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, the third Fourth-Republican Ghanaian leader who, together with the two other National Democratic Congress-sponsored Fourth-Republican Presidents, namely, the late President Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, did a diddly little to absolutely nothing for the citizens and people of the Ekumfi District.

The “Koko Chief” is a pathological liar for daring to implicitly claim that the Social Darwinian Cash-and-Carry or Survival-of-the-Fittest national healthcare policy – for want of a better terminology – is a better health policy initiative than the Akufo-Addo-resuscitated National Health Insurance Scheme. It is also scandalously ironic to note that the “Koko Chief” of Ekumfi-Srafa made his rather nefarious and mischievous call for the ouster of President Akufo-Addo in the presence of another anti-Rawlings character assassin and hawkish and unconscionable Teacher-Trainee Allowance-Extortionist, to wit, Candidate Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a fellow native Fante from the Central Region. What this critical observation unmistakably means is that “Chief Koko’s” ignoble call for the ouster of the best performing and most visionary Fourth Republican Ghanaian leader was more squarely based on ethnic or tribal sentiment than it was based on the truth and reality of the performance record of the former New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-South, in the Eastern Region.

We must also quickly point out, at least in passing, that under the equally successful Akufo-Addo-implemented “One District, One Factory” industrial policy initiative, at least one major Water and Fruit-Juice Factory has been established and is in full operation in the Ekumfi hometown of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, a highly educated former Vice-President and later substantive President of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana who has absolutely no remarkable track-record of having constructed even One-Kilometer stretch of asphaltic road in the Ekumfi District, whose lack of adequate infrastructural development the “Koko Chief” would rather fault Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo than the grossly incompetent leadership of the National Democratic Congress, who have dominated Ghana’s political landscape for the past 40 years.

*Visit my blog at: [email protected]

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

December 5, 2020

E-mail: [email protected]