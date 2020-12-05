ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 General News

Drobohene calls for tolerance ahead of 2020 elections

By Papa Abisah
Drobohene calls for tolerance ahead of 2020 elections
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Omanhene of Drobo Traditional Area, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II has called for political tolerance before, during and after 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in the Bono Region.

He said it is the only surest way to sustain the peace and freedom we enjoy as Ghanaians.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II made the call when he featured on Suncity Fm’s flagship morning programme “Suncity morning drive" hosted by Nana Ama Fafali.

He also charged the leadership of the various political parties to call their followers to order and be mindful of what they say themselves.

He further implored Ghanaian electorates to be guided by the rules and regulation governing elections in the country. “If the law says stay 500 meters away after voting, just obey, don’t put your life in jeopardy, after all, there will be another 4years to come, “he said.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Arko II, who doubles as the Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, pleaded with his fellow Traditional rulers to keep politicians in check and constantly engage them on the need to ensure a peaceful election.

He also urged the media to showcase a high sense of responsibility by reporting accurately and in fairness, adding, people perceived what ever comes from the media as credible and therefore must be guided by high ethical standards.

Sounding biblical and philosophical on the show, Okokyeredom Sakyi Arko II was of the view that, God is the sole giver of wealth and therefore charge on the youth to slow down on their desperate desire to get rich quick.

He urges people in authority to bridge the gap between them and their subordinates by way of mutual respect in order to achieve the desired objectives.

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Election 2020: We've nowhere to go should there be war — Bishop George Nii Ayerh
05.12.2020 | News
Francis Owusu-Akyaw Donates 10K To Feed Party Agents In Juaben Constituency
05.12.2020 | News
Mustapha Hamid awarded Best Minister And Muslim Politician of the Year
04.12.2020 | News
Women’s Participation in decision making: Why it matters
04.12.2020 | News
Stronger inter-agency collaboration among state security agencies needed to reduce violent extremism in West Africa—Maj Gen Ofori
04.12.2020 | News
First Lady meets heart patient after Rebecca Foundation funds her treatment
03.12.2020 | News
Ghana High Commission in UK resumes full operation
03.12.2020 | News
6,073 junior police officers promoted
03.12.2020 | News
US supports Ghana’s electoral processes through a partnership with CDD-Ghana
03.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

NDC'll create separate ministry for youth — Prof Naana Jane
2 hours ago

Wontumi not arrested – NPP debunk reports
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line