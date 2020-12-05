NDC'll create separate ministry for youth — Prof Naana Jane

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running mate of the NDC has said the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would create a stand-alone Ministry of Youth with a renewed focus on addressing challenges peculiar to the needs of the youth.

“We have a youthful botch, it is a blessing if we put it into the right use. It is a renewed focus on our part, and it will inure to our benefit of the entire country”, she added.

Speaking at a Town hall meeting on the party's “People's manifesto” in Cape Coast on Thursday, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said “I have no doubt what the youth can do for this country”

In that regard she said the next NDC government would provide meaningful opportunities for the youth to live dignified lives in a way that would generate meaningful creativity and innovations.

When elected, she stressed that the NDC would implement an agenda to create jobs, development and prosperity for all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation, religion, ethnicity or status.

“We intend to be more productive and less dependent, self-reliant than relying on others. We shall safeguard and protect our national assets and resources for the benefits of all Ghanaians and not for a few”, she stated.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang stated categorically that the NDC would deal decisively with the issue of corruption saying the NDC had the commitment and shown dedication to fight corruption, including holding members of its own government accountable.

She lamented that the country had reached a critical point where issues of corruption were rife but the government's commitment to deal with it was missing, a situation she said must be concern to all.

She implored all Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC to save the country form the rot.

“This election is about fighting for the soul of this country. We cannot afford to betray the toil of all of our forefathers and dreams of our future generations”.

---GNA