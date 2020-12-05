Don’t interfere with internet on election – STRANEK to gov't

Strategic Thinkers Network, STRANEK, has cautioned government against any supposed attempts to interfere with the flow of internet on election day.

According to the group they have been reliably informed that the internet will be tampered with by the government during the polls.

Speaking at a joint press conference by CSOs on Ghana's election, Executive Secretary of STRANEK, Nii Tettey Tetteh said such attempts will be against fundamental human rights and democracy.

“We are aware the government has intentions of shutting down the internet and interfering in some media houses. We are also aware the international community has confronted them to disembark, but we thought that we also needed to send a petition to urge them to stop because we know that such interference in terms of social media and also traditional media is an infringement on our fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1992 constitution.”

The Coalition of CSOs against Political Vigilantism wants President Akufo-Addo to assure Ghanaians of an election devoid of violence.

Chairman of the group, Eben Kwaku Fenuku said: “The Vigilante Act or law that has been passed could also not prosecute even one person with all the violence that took place during the registration exercise. So where lies our hope that 2020 elections when violence occurs, it will be dealt with and people will not be motivated to go and cause violence because of this?”

“That is why we are calling on the president to speak to the nation on purely on vigilantism and the actions he has put in place to fight vigilante violence on the election day.”

Meanwhile, the National Communication Authority (NCA) has refuted claims that it intends to cause disruptions in media broadcast and internet service on election day.

In a statement, the NCA asked the public to disregard the “misleading” publication because it has no basis.

---citinewsroom