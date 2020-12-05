North East: NDC accuses NPP of importing thugs to mar elections

The North East regional executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of importing party thugs into the region ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The party leadership made the allegations at a press conference on Saturday at Yagaba in the Yagaba Kubori constituency to respond to emerging issues prior to the elections.

Addressing the press, Imoro Abdul Razak, the Regional Communication Officer said: “vigilante boys have been transported into the region and sent into the constituencies especially the strong holds of the NDC to destabilize the process on the day of the election.”

“So we call on our revered chiefs, imams, opinion leaders and the media to rise up and speak truth to power. Our region is a very peaceful one and the NDC stands for peace and has conducted its activities throughout with the message of peace,” he said.

The NDC said, the governing NPP has a penchant for violence and made reference to the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election incident as a case in point.

Imoro Abdul Razak said the NDC has urged its supporters to be calm and remain law-abiding throughout the campaign period up to election day.

“We are calling on our members to still stay resolute and focus. Let’s not yield to the intimidation and acts of threats the NPP is carrying out on us in this region”, Mr Imoro said.

He however warned that “the NDC will react and resist the attempt of any NPP thug on the day of elections in the region.”

NPP rejects claims

But reacting to the claims, the NPP’s North East Regional Secretary, Sulley Sambian said the NDC is making attempts to divert public attention from the good works of the NPP.

“We have not imported anybody into the region. We are people that are interested in peace. Look at what they did at Yagaba, are we the ones who did that at Yagaba? They shouldn’t divert attention because they are going to lose,” he argued.

