05.12.2020 PNC News

We'll win five parliamentary seats in north – PNC

LISTEN DEC 5, 2020

The People's National Convention (PNC) says it will win the Sisala East, Talensi, Pusiga, Bulsa South and Nadoli parliamentary seats, all in the northern part of Ghana.

Madam Janet Asana Nabila, PNC General Secretary, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the party was fully prepared for this year's elections.

She said the northern part of the country was its stronghold and that the party was strategizing to make a big impact in the December polls, winning the presidential and a number of seats in Parliament.

Madam Janet said the party was well-prepared and ready for the polls with monitoring teams across the country.

“Ashanti Region which seem to be the largest region in the country, we have assigned about three national executives to Ashanti Region.”

She said the party had about 39 parliamentary candidates for this year's elections and had assigned two polling agents to each polling station.

---citinewsroom

