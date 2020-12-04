Election 2020: Let’s turn out massively and vote – Togbe Afede urges Voltarians

The Asogli State Council has urged locals of the enclave to come out in their numbers and vote on Monday, December 07.

A statement issued and signed by the President of the Asogli State Council, Togbe Afede XIV, asked electorates to guard against apathy on election day.

“Every Ghanaian must come out and exercise the democratic right to vote, and do so in an orderly manner. Indifference will destroy our democracy, and create a breeding ground for undesirable outcomes,” the statement said.

The statement thus condemned the alleged machinations by some elements to create confusion on voting day and disturb the smooth and fair conduct of the elections in the volta region.

“In the face of various challenges facing Ghanaians, COVID-19 pandemic, joblessness, and generally difficult living conditions, among others, what Ghanaians need is hope, not fear. At this time when unimaginable atrocities are being visited on the black man in various parts of the world, we need to work together to strengthen the peace, and create

harmonious living conditions at home, so that xenophobic isolation abroad would not be preferred by our people.

“So as we prepare to go to the polls on December 7, we ask all Ghanaians to keep in mind our important responsibility to contribute our utmost to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.”

Ghanaians will go to the polls Monday with incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama as front-runners in the race.

President Akufo-Addo’s NPP party has campaigned mainly on his flagship policy-Free SHS, while Mahama has focused on job creation and attacking his opponent’s record on corruption barely 72 hours to election day.

The government this week announced Monday, Dec 7, as a public holiday – to help get voters to the polls to choose the next president and 275 Members of Parliament across the 16 regions.

