03.12.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo inspects work on Nyinahin Sports Complex
President Akufo-Addo has inspected work on the completed state-of-the-art football pitch developed as part of the Nyinahin Sports Complex project.

The FIFA-standard pitch was executed with technical assistance from Green Grass Technology, and sponsored by the government under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to the consultant, Mr. Joe Hackman, the facility which has a 5,000 seating capacity, was ready for use and currently could host any major football game in the country.

Other subsidiary works to be done include fixing of the tartan tracks around the pitch for athletics.

Mr. Hackman, who was speaking to the GNA Sports, on the sidelines of the President's visit to inspect the progress of work on the Complex, said the entire project was about 90 per cent complete.

It is one of the pro-youth resource centres being developed by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration to unearth sports talents for the nation.

Other ancillary facilities to be attached to the Complex include Information and Communication Technology (ICT), skills development and counseling centres.

President Nana Akufo-Addo urged the Ministry to work assiduously to ensure that the project was completed on time for the benefit of the youth.

Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, who accompanied the President on the visit, hinted that all things being equal the rest of work on the Complex would be completed by the close of the year.

---GNA

