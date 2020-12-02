Atebubu: NCCE holds parliamentary debate for aspirants

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education NCCE with support from the European Union has organized a debate for parliamentary aspirants in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency at Amantin.

According to the municipal director of the Commission Mr. Patrick Tampugre, the exercise was aimed at making this year’s elections an issues-based one while giving the electorate the chance to make informed decisions when they go to the polls.

He regretted the inability of the National Democratic Congress NDC candidate Hon. Sanja Nanja who is also the immediate past Member of Parliament for the constituency to participate in the debate.

Hon. Kofi Amoakohene of the New Patriotic Party NPP and Abraham Kwaku Henaa of the Progressive Peoples Party PPP shared their visions with the people and answered questions in areas like education, health, agriculture, water, and sanitation as well as sports.

Mr. Abraham Henaa bemoaned the state of the offices of the education directorate in Atebubu and promised to get a more befitting structure for the Ghana Education Service in the municipality if elected.

Hon. Kofi Amoakohene who is the incumbent Member of Parliament and Bono East regional minister told the gathering that a mechanization center component of the ‘planting for food and jobs’ initiative was hampered by the onset of the covid-19 pandemic adding that this will be operationalized in the first year of the second term of the current government to ensure easy access to tractor services for farmers.

On health, the PPP candidate said both Atebubu and Amantin deserve new hospitals with modern facilities to meet the needs of the people and promised to work for that if elected as Member of Parliament.

Hon. Kofi Amoakohene disclosed that 3 toilet facilities have been completed under the special initiatives program whiles another three are in the offing.

He said he has personally led 7 investment groups to the municipality in a bid to address the perennial water problems faced by the people, adding that government will make a provision for a permanent solution to this problem in the 2021 budget.

Both candidates identified the need to provide power transformers to especially newly developing areas to help solve problems of low electricity current faced by some communities in the municipality.

They made commitments to ensuring peace in the run-up to, during, and after the elections.

The function was chaired by Nana Kwabena Poku, Nifahene of the Amantin traditional area.