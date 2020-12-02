ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.12.2020 Regional News

Atebubu: NCCE holds parliamentary debate for aspirants

Atebubu: NCCE holds parliamentary debate for aspirants
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education NCCE with support from the European Union has organized a debate for parliamentary aspirants in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency at Amantin.

According to the municipal director of the Commission Mr. Patrick Tampugre, the exercise was aimed at making this year’s elections an issues-based one while giving the electorate the chance to make informed decisions when they go to the polls.

He regretted the inability of the National Democratic Congress NDC candidate Hon. Sanja Nanja who is also the immediate past Member of Parliament for the constituency to participate in the debate.

Hon. Kofi Amoakohene of the New Patriotic Party NPP and Abraham Kwaku Henaa of the Progressive Peoples Party PPP shared their visions with the people and answered questions in areas like education, health, agriculture, water, and sanitation as well as sports.

Mr. Abraham Henaa bemoaned the state of the offices of the education directorate in Atebubu and promised to get a more befitting structure for the Ghana Education Service in the municipality if elected.

Hon. Kofi Amoakohene who is the incumbent Member of Parliament and Bono East regional minister told the gathering that a mechanization center component of the ‘planting for food and jobs’ initiative was hampered by the onset of the covid-19 pandemic adding that this will be operationalized in the first year of the second term of the current government to ensure easy access to tractor services for farmers.

On health, the PPP candidate said both Atebubu and Amantin deserve new hospitals with modern facilities to meet the needs of the people and promised to work for that if elected as Member of Parliament.

Hon. Kofi Amoakohene disclosed that 3 toilet facilities have been completed under the special initiatives program whiles another three are in the offing.

He said he has personally led 7 investment groups to the municipality in a bid to address the perennial water problems faced by the people, adding that government will make a provision for a permanent solution to this problem in the 2021 budget.

Both candidates identified the need to provide power transformers to especially newly developing areas to help solve problems of low electricity current faced by some communities in the municipality.

They made commitments to ensuring peace in the run-up to, during, and after the elections.

The function was chaired by Nana Kwabena Poku, Nifahene of the Amantin traditional area.

122202063901-m6htk8v331-20201130 164215

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Coalition of CSOs in governance and security campaign for peaceful election 2020 in Oti region
02.12.2020 | News
Ghana holds first National Consultation on Global Compact for migration
02.12.2020 | News
Menstrual hygiene campaign; Acheworon Foundation donate to young girls in Loggu
02.12.2020 | News
COVID-19: don’t accept any foreign vaccine; save the nation for future leaders
02.12.2020 | News
ILO SCORE Ghana signs MoU with MDPI to continue implementation of SCORE Phase-III
02.12.2020 | News
Fight for integrity must start from our homes – Kufuor
01.12.2020 | News
Ghanaian chosen as the recipient of 2020 Miles Morland Writing Scholarship
01.12.2020 | News
Obuasi East: CHAG begins monthly COVID-19 meetings
01.12.2020 | News
Effigya Sekyere DCE hails Collins Ntim for good performance
01.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Economy under Akufo-Addo worst in 4th Republic – Mahama
3 hours ago

We’ll sue media houses showing Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribery ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line