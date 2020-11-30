ModernGhanalogo

30.11.2020 Crime & Punishment

Unemployed man arrested over car theft

An alleged thief who bolted with a stationary vehicle at Cantonments has been grabbed and put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Richford Joe Lartey, unemployed and homeless in his bid to escape with the stolen vehicle, run into a police vehicle.

Charged with stealing and two counts of causing unlawful damage, Lartey has pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui Keddey remanded Lartey into police custody.

Prosecuting General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, said the complainant is Samuel Mensah, a site supervisor of Process and Plant Automation Company.

Sergeant Sarfo said on November 18, this year, the complainant and his team were installing street lights around Mexican Embassy, Cantonments, and he parked the company’s blue Toyota with Registration number GR 9043-14 and valued at GHC 40,000 by the roadside.

Prosecution said suddenly, Lartey emerged from nowhere, entered the complainant’s car and sped off.

Complainant, Prosecution said raised an alarm and the accused was chased.

Lartey drove the complainant’s car through Opeibea and ended up at El-Wak traffic light.

Prosecution said accused however run into police vehicle with registration number GP 3225 causing extensive damage to the complainant’s vehicle and that of the police vehicle.

Lartey was nabbed and during police interrogation, he admitted the offence.

---GNA

