29.11.2020 Social News

Police Officer Crushed To Death By Fuel Tanker At Techiman

A police officer has been crushed to death by a fuel tanker at Techiman in the Bono East Region of the country.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5:30 pm on Friday when the officer's motorbike was hit at the rear by a red saloon car, causing him to fall off.

Reports indicated that an oncoming fuel tanker then ran over him, killing him instantly. But the drivers of both the red saloon car and the fuel tanker fled the scene.

The officer was however pronounced dead upon reaching the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

The Bono East Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Daniel Oppong Kusi confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“The incident happened around 5:30pm. He is alleged to have run into a motorbike. He fell down and was run over by a motorbike. After the incident, the driver sped off. He was pronounced dead a few minutes after arrival [at the hospital].”

---citinewsroom

