26.11.2020 Headlines

Kufuor Speaks Ahead Of December 7
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Ghanaians to approach the 2020 ballot box with integrity.

He made the call while delivering a keynote address at the induction and graduation ceremony of the Kufuor Scholars Programme on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Speaking at the forecourt of his foundation in Accra, the former President bemoaned the lack of integrity across Ghana.

He said lack of integrity permeated across every facets of the Ghanaian national life.

As such, he said the fight for integrity must start with each and every Ghanaian.

He urged that all stakeholders in this year’s presidential and Parliamentary Elections must be truthful and do the right thing.

Commenting on his scholars programme, he urged the graduands and inductees to imbibe the principles of integrity and patriotism.

Also, he encouraged them to always strive for excellence in their life’s endeavors, saying “excellence has no limit.”

There were 30 scholars inducted into the class of 2023 while the graduands were from the class of 2020.

In attendance at the ceremony were the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation.

---Daily Guide

