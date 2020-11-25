MTN Built, Commissions Ultra-Modern Multi-Purpose Library At Ebenezer SHS To Serve Dansoman

MTN Ghana through its Foundation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 commissioned an ultra-modern multi-purpose library for the Ebenezer Senior High School that would also serve the entire Dansoman community and its environs.

The project started 12 months ago after the telecommunications giant was approached by officials of the school with the request for the learning centre.

With education being one of the three pillars of the Corporate Social Investment strategy of the MTN Foundation, management gladly accepted and immediately made plans for the construction of the edifice.

Months on, what started off as just an idea has seen the light of day. Today, the project, aimed at providing the next generation in the Dansoman community a means to acquire more knowledge and skills and relevant future has been completed and handed over to the authorities of the Ebenezer Senior High School.

The ultra-modern library facility that cost GHS770,000 boasts of a reception area, a storeroom, a 100-seater conventional library area, a 20-seater ICT center, a world-class Robotics lab or training center, two Offices plus washrooms.

Speaking at a short commissioning ceremony today, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh noted that his outfit is excited to be part of the story of the Dansoman Community Library that is likely going down as the first Secondary School library in Ghana to have a modern integrated, multipurpose library that includes both an ICT component and a Robotics lab.

“One of our core mandates is to improve the quality of life of people through appropriate and sustainable interventions in communities where MTN operates. Simply put, we have a responsibility to the people of Dansoman and we are happy to support in this way,” the MTN CEO said.

According to Mr Adadevoh, MTN is committed to bringing ICT to the doorsteps of many more Ghanaians. He insists that for Dansoman and Ebenezer Senior High School, this is only the beginning of their unique journey towards Ghana’s dream and ambition of a digital economy.

While stressing the continuous commitment of MTN to impact more lives positively, he expressed gratitude to the MP of Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and authorities of Ebenezer Senior High School for the vision, support and collaboration through the process from ideation to execution of the project.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh concluded, “As we hand over the project, I would like to encourage the authorities and beneficiaries of this facility, to treat it as your own and adopt the maintenance culture needed to preserve the facility for future generations.”