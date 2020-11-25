ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.11.2020 Education

MTN Built, Commissions Ultra-Modern Multi-Purpose Library At Ebenezer SHS To Serve Dansoman

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
MTN Built, Commissions Ultra-Modern Multi-Purpose Library At Ebenezer SHS To Serve Dansoman
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

MTN Ghana through its Foundation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 commissioned an ultra-modern multi-purpose library for the Ebenezer Senior High School that would also serve the entire Dansoman community and its environs.

The project started 12 months ago after the telecommunications giant was approached by officials of the school with the request for the learning centre.

With education being one of the three pillars of the Corporate Social Investment strategy of the MTN Foundation, management gladly accepted and immediately made plans for the construction of the edifice.

Months on, what started off as just an idea has seen the light of day. Today, the project, aimed at providing the next generation in the Dansoman community a means to acquire more knowledge and skills and relevant future has been completed and handed over to the authorities of the Ebenezer Senior High School.

The ultra-modern library facility that cost GHS770,000 boasts of a reception area, a storeroom, a 100-seater conventional library area, a 20-seater ICT center, a world-class Robotics lab or training center, two Offices plus washrooms.

Speaking at a short commissioning ceremony today, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh noted that his outfit is excited to be part of the story of the Dansoman Community Library that is likely going down as the first Secondary School library in Ghana to have a modern integrated, multipurpose library that includes both an ICT component and a Robotics lab.

“One of our core mandates is to improve the quality of life of people through appropriate and sustainable interventions in communities where MTN operates. Simply put, we have a responsibility to the people of Dansoman and we are happy to support in this way,” the MTN CEO said.

1124202081704-m6itl8w331-2de0b7e1-069b-457e-98b5-98957debbca8

According to Mr Adadevoh, MTN is committed to bringing ICT to the doorsteps of many more Ghanaians. He insists that for Dansoman and Ebenezer Senior High School, this is only the beginning of their unique journey towards Ghana’s dream and ambition of a digital economy.

While stressing the continuous commitment of MTN to impact more lives positively, he expressed gratitude to the MP of Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and authorities of Ebenezer Senior High School for the vision, support and collaboration through the process from ideation to execution of the project.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh concluded, “As we hand over the project, I would like to encourage the authorities and beneficiaries of this facility, to treat it as your own and adopt the maintenance culture needed to preserve the facility for future generations.”

1124202081704-m6itl8w331-2de0b7e1-069b-457e-98b5-98957debbca8

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Brilliant SHS Graduate Thomas Amoani Scores 8As In WASSCE; Gets Scholarship From Kingdom FM
24.11.2020 | News
Kwasi Ampene Elected President Of Ghana Studies Association
24.11.2020 | News
Aggrieved Student Loan Beneficiaries Lament Delay In Disbursement Of Funds
23.11.2020 | News
Cadbury Richoco Climax My Ghana, My Pride Essay Competition 
22.11.2020 | News
Pace Setting Design And Technology Institute Holds Maiden Graduation Ceremony
19.11.2020 | News
Obuasi Complex JHS Wins Obuasi Annual Basic School Quiz
18.11.2020 | News
Esaase Bontefufuo Senior High Technical School Wins 2 Awards
18.11.2020 | News
Academic City: Yensesa Company Limited To Deploy Real Time Climate Data Collection Technology
18.11.2020 | News
Presidential Libraries And Museums
17.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

VIDEO: Meet Female Footballer Whose Parents Abandoned Her Fo...
6 hours ago

I'll Reinstate, Compensate Tempane SHS Headmaster Akufo-Addo...
7 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line