ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.11.2020 Social News

Don’t Dare! – Minister Warns Trouble Makers On Election Day

Bryan AcheampongBryan Acheampong
Listen to article

Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, Bryan Acheampong has warned any individuals and groups who are planning to cause confusion before, during and after the December 7 election to reconsider their decision.

He said, “anyone who plans to bring any confusion or mayhem before, during or after the elections should think twice because we have the men to deal with them.”

Mr Acheampong, who doubles as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Abetifi in the Eastern Region and is seeking re-election, served the notice at Nkawkaw-Kwahu on Sunday when President Akufo-Addo visited the area as part of a two-day tour of the region.

“The elections we are going to have, let no one panic; don’t be intimidated. Don’t be shaken at all that when you go out there to vote, someone will come and harm you. That will not happen here in Ghana. I promise Kwahuman and the entire nation that as the economists say they have the men to change the economy, we the security can also promise you that we have the men to protect you and the ballot. We have the men so no one should be afraid,” he said.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo asked Ghanaians to look at the various policies and programmes he had done since taking over the administration of the country almost four years ago, including but not limited to the Free Senior High School policy, One District One Factory, One Constituency One Ambulance and the various infrastructure projects (roads, schools and hospitals across the country), and vote for him again to continue to do more.

He expressed confidence in the people of Nkwakaw and Kwahuman in general to continue to support him on Election Day by voting massively for him.

The President took the opportunity to introduce the party’s parliamentary candidate for Nkawkaw Constituency, Joseph Frempong, and his colleague candidate for Abetifi and Davis Opoku-Ansah, aka OPK, for Mpraeso to the charged crowd.

From there, the President and his team moved to the Atiwa East Constituency where he introduced Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, as the parliamentary candidate when he addressed party supporters.

He also visited Akyem Kwabeng in the Atiwa West where the Minister for Roads, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, is the NPP candidate, to address party faithfuls, urging them to go out in their numbers on December 7 to vote for him and all parliamentary candidates of the party before ending the day at another gathering at Osino in the Fanteakwa South Constituency where Kofi Okyere Agyekum, popularly known as Arafat, is the candidate.

---Daily Guide

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Number Of Ghanaians With Chinese Fathers Increasing
24.11.2020 | News
Fear Of Ethnic Tension Prevented Past Gov'ts From Creating New Regions – Minister
24.11.2020 | News
Ellembelle: Asiedu Nketia Visits Injured NDC Supporters, Consoles Family Of Killed Person
24.11.2020 | News
Dumsor Looms As IPPs Vex Deputy Minister For Accusing Them Of Politics Despite $1.44 Billion Debt Owed Them
24.11.2020 | News
Vote Akufo-Addo; His Ambulance Was There For Me When I Had An Accident – Samini
24.11.2020 | News
Customers Of Blackshield Fund Receive Bailout Text Messages Awaiting Payment
24.11.2020 | News
Four Injured In Car Crash On Koforidua-Mamfe Road
24.11.2020 | News
N/R: NDC Supporter Shot Dead By Colleague In Karaga
24.11.2020 | News
EC Expected To File Response To Marricke Gane’s Suit Today
24.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Vote NPP; We’re Committed To Infrastructural Dev't – Akufo-A...
2 hours ago

Nkoranza North: Hon. Derrick Oduro In Trouble As Angry NPP Y...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line